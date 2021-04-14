Gambia: Karpowership Donates Bags of Rice, Sugar to 150 Needy Families

As Muslims in the country and around the world prepare to observe the Holy Month of Ramadan today, Karpowership has yet again manifested its culture of sharing and caring with the donation of bags of rice, sugar and dates to 150 families.

The donation of rice, sugar and dates to Muslims in the country has become an annual event for the company.

The energy giant has been providing 60% of the country's electricity needs since May 2018 after it signed a two-year contract with the National Water and Electricity Company, which was extended in 2020 for another two years.

Beneficiaries said the distribution of the items was yet another manifestation of the company's resolve to continue putting smiles on the faces of needy people and also contributing towards nation building.

At the handing over ceremony in Fajara, Yankuba Mamburay, Country Manager underscored the significance of supporting Muslims especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan, saying: "Sugar is a commodity that almost all Muslims need during the month of Ramadan. Therefore, we thought it paramount to support the beneficiaries within their areas so that they can observe their fasting nicely."

"This is very important occasion to us. This is our third year operation in The Gambia. However, this is the fourth presentation we did in The Gambia. When we start operation barely two months, it was time for Ramadan but we decided to support needy people in the country. In fact, our name becomes synonymous of this kind of gesture in term of helping the community and the people," he stated, adding: "We are proud to be associated with the development process of The Gambia."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mamburay assured his office continued support to the people of the country and commended Karpowership management in both Turkey and The Gambia for the goodwill supported ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are glad to be part of the development programme of The Gambia,' he said, describing electricity as "very important [because] without it no nation can develop."

He said Karpowership seeks to make sure that "we help every sector of the economy", saying "we help in the education sector, we support the environment, support the fisheries sector [and] we support the health sector."

"Our principals down in Turkey, Istanbul, they know that; it is also important to help the poor and the needy that's why we are not only concentrating on electricity generation," adding: "Karpowership objective is to ensure that electricity is put in every household around the world."

"Our aim is to ensure that there is smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply in the country as we do in other parts of the world."

Sheriff Bajo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary families, expressed appreciation to the support and prayed for the donors to keep excelling in what they do.