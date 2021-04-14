Gambia: Kijera Says Gambia Will Be Unruly If Jammeh Returns Without Justice

The chairman of the Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations, Sheriff Mohammed Kijera, at a press conference on Friday, revealed that it has come to their notice that tactics and efforts of Yahya Jammeh's return are ongoing which he described as disastrous for this country and Jammeh himself.

He assured that if those rumors should materialise, the victims would take to the streets; the victims' families and loved ones would take to the streets; patriotic Gambians would take to the streets, which would result in an ungovernable situation in the country.

According to him, having endured gross atrocities for 22 years of Jammeh and his brutal regime, no one must be allowed to deny and distort the facts and bury the painful episodes of our people after having subjected citizens to lots of pain and indignity.

"The minister of Defence Sheikh Omar Faye, would do anything to keep a job. He disrespected and insulted victims who suffered torture, rape, castrations, enforced disappearances, extra judicial killings, wrongful arrests and detention under gruesome conditions by telling them to "suck it up and stop crying over spilled milk," he recalled.

He pointed out that many people resisted and fought against Jammeh's evil regime until they lost their lives, while many lost their limbs and livelihoods and still many fled leaving their loved ones behind, some were raped, others lost their manhood; so therefore, it would take only an enabler to suggest that all Gambians were responsible for that evil regime.

He added that the Victims Centre is dismayed by the "frivolous" statement made by Minister Faye, and as a result, the Centre cannot let it go without expressing its "repugnance to such irresponsible and callous remarks as it was totally unacceptable and deserves absolute condemnation to the strongest terms."