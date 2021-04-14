Gambia: GFF Hosts Gala Dinner in Honour of U-20 Team

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) on Saturday held a gala dinner in honour of The Gambia U-20 team following their third-place finish at the African Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The special event, held at the Football Hotel in Old Yundum, brought together members of the GFF Executive Committee, staff of the Federation and representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as playing and non-playing staff of the Young Scorpion team that took part in the Mauritania championship.

Speaking at the event, president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo linked the recent successes of Gambian football to hard work, consistency and perseverance despite the many obstacles and challenges faced.

He congratulated the Young Scorpions and reassured his office's continuous support to the team.

He recognised the efforts of his three vice presidents and the relationship with the Sports Ministry, describing it as brotherly.

"I'm so lucky and proud with the type of Vice Presidents [I have] that I can comfortably leave work behind and return to see them accomplished satisfactorily," he asserted.

Speaking on behalf of the Sports Minister, Mr. Saikou Sanyang the Permanent Secretary expressed his Ministry's delight with the achievements.

"I'm honoured to inform you all that in recognition of the successes you registered, the Minister has pledged 2.5 million Dalasi to the team as your bonus and this will be given within a period of one or two weeks as work has already started to get you this money," he disclosed.

Head Coach of The Gambia U-20 team, Mattar M'Boge began by recollecting his first assignment and engagement in Gambian football dating back to 2014, describing that period as dark years in our game.

Coach M'boge thanked Lamin Kabba Bajo and his Executive for the milestone achievements since taking over the mantle of leadership.

He also expressed gratitude to his back-room staff and players as well as the Ministry and the Gambian public for the tremendous company and support.

Other speakers include Head of Delegation Abdoukarim Sey, and Captain Tijan Marr who both expressed gratitude to the GFF and the Ministry.

They credited the team's success to hard work, discipline and sacrifice as well as love for country.

