Gambia: Real De Banjul Sack Coach Ebou Jarra

Real de Banjul FC yesterday terminated the contract of its head Coach Ebou Jarra, following what they described as a poor run of results this season in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League.

Coach Ebou Jarra signed a four-year contract with Real after leaving The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in 2019.

"Real de Banjul Football Club can confirm it has decided to part ways with Head Coach Ebou Jarra, effective immediately. We thank Coach Jarra for his services rendered to the club during his time with us," the club wrote on its official Facebook page.

The former Tallinding United gaffer, before his sacking, guided the team to third position with 19 points, four points behind league leaders Fortune who have one game-in-hand.

Jarra also guided Real to five wins, four draws and three losses after 12 games this season.

He was also on course to guiding Real to winning the league last season before it was declared null and void by The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club further said that an announcement will be made in due course as to who will be his replacement.

Elsewhere, Pa Foday Bojang replaced B.K. Milan Coach Pa Ansu Fatty, who was sack on Sunday, following a poor run of results as well in the GFF league.

Pa Ansu Fatty was given the marching orders at B.K. Milan after guiding the team to tenth position in the league after 12 matches.

He guided the Kachikally Boys (B.K. Milan) to two wins, five draws and five losses in the league.

According to the club's official Facebook page "Pa Foday Bojang will be the boss of the B.K. Milan football team for the rest of the season with an option for a new deal."

Meanwhile, Pa Foday joined B.K. Milan in 2013 as assistant manager until his appointment as the head coach of the club.