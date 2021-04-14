Nigeria: Police Seize 125 Live Ammunition From 2 Suspects

14 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of Police Command in Bayelsa have arrested one Solomon Ibe, 43 years, and Chris Amuka 23 years at Ovom Waterside, Yenagoa, for the alleged possession of 125 rounds of live ammunition.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested while trying to ferry one bag of weed, suspected to be Indian hemp, to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the suspects were assisting the police in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Mr Mike Okoli, has urged the public to continue to assist the police with useful information to curtail crime in the state.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

