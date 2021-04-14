South Africa: ANC Against the Ropes Ahead of Testimony to Zondo Commission Next Week

analysis

The limits of technology and a lack of discretion splattered across the political landscape on Tuesday, 13 April, as more details of an online ANC meeting of its top officials were leaked on social media.

In February, former ANC president Jacob Zuma complained at length to the party's top six officials about his treatment at the hands of the judiciary. A meeting was subsequently called. It was meant to happen at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, but that idea was scrapped and it was decided to hold a virtual meeting via Zoom.

Now audio clips from that meeting have been leaked. The first had ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa decrying that Zuma thought he (Ramaphosa) was devious, and assuring Zuma that he still considered him his elder and a leader. The latest leak, meanwhile, casts deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a very poor light.

On the tape, Duarte is heard saying that Zuma should not appear before Judge Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. She said issues between them had become personal during the course of a series of summons issued by Zondo compelling Zuma to appear before the commission.

She also said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng...