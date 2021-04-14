South Africa: ANC Against the Ropes Ahead of Testimony to Zondo Commission Next Week

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The limits of technology and a lack of discretion splattered across the political landscape on Tuesday, 13 April, as more details of an online ANC meeting of its top officials were leaked on social media.

In February, former ANC president Jacob Zuma complained at length to the party's top six officials about his treatment at the hands of the judiciary. A meeting was subsequently called. It was meant to happen at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, but that idea was scrapped and it was decided to hold a virtual meeting via Zoom.

Now audio clips from that meeting have been leaked. The first had ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa decrying that Zuma thought he (Ramaphosa) was devious, and assuring Zuma that he still considered him his elder and a leader. The latest leak, meanwhile, casts deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a very poor light.

On the tape, Duarte is heard saying that Zuma should not appear before Judge Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. She said issues between them had become personal during the course of a series of summons issued by Zondo compelling Zuma to appear before the commission.

She also said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.