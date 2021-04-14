Cameroon: Informal Dealers Coping but Fuelling Hazards

Given that they lack proper recycling facilities, most of them often resort to dismantling, burning and acid leaching to recover precious metals.

The Tsinga Elobi neighbourhood in Yaounde seems to be a major fief for the salvaging of scrap material. The case of Waste of Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) is not different. The cacophonic sound which welcomes one to the area could be compared to that produced by a train in motion. When we got to this area in the course of this report, we met Mathias Da'a Thomas and his boys at a small workshop. It is filled with all sorts of spoiled electrical equipment including television sets, computers, irons, microwaves just to mention a few. In front of the shop, is man busy breaking the electronic equipment in to pieces. He stopped for a few seconds to look at his finger probably after being injured by one of the equipment. His palms were as dark as that of mechanic and his degree of concentration made him ignore any distractions. According to Matthias, the determined young man and his colleagues leave their houses every morning to dismantle the destroyed equipment in search of elements like iron aluminium, copper; motherboards, among others. To get elements like copper, they are obliged to burn the cables for extraction. The copper is being sold to dealers at a price he refused to reveal. He was as well ignorant of where the copper went to and what it is used for.

He was however open with the case of aluminium and motherboards. As for motherboards, he said they can sell a kilogram for FCFA 2,500 meanwhile a kilogram of aluminium depending on the quality can cost between FCFA 400-500 and can gather about 50 kg in three days. Just like copper, Mathias does not know where the motherboards and aluminium end. We were however hinted that they are being sent to specialised industries in Douala while others are exported. Questioned on where they GET WEEE? Mathias explained that they move around the city and buy them from electronic repair workshops and from households. "The price depends on the person selling. We are mostly interested in motherboards which we can buy a kilo for FCFA 2,300 and sell for FCFA 2,500". We were equally informed that some move from one trashcan to the other just in search of the unrepairable electrical equipment to make a living.

Though it may be fruitful for the dealers, experts say burning copper cables and wires as well as monitor and TV casings creates an accumulation of ash and partially burned materials at the burning sites which is dangerous to the soil. They add that the insulating foam from dismantled refrigerators containing polyurethane, or old car tires often used as the main fuels for the fires, contributes to acute chemical hazards and long term contamination at the burning sites as well as emitting ozone depleting substances and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Pundits add that workers are exposed to health risks ranging from cuts to spinal injuries and respiratory illnesses.