South Africa: Trapped in a Lockdown Within a Lockdown - the Trauma of Gang Violence

analysis

Drugs, gender-based violence, domestic violence, child murders, school violence and rape are all intertwined with gangsterism. In gang-infested communities in the Western Cape, residents experience constant trauma - they have been in lockdown for years.

"There has been so much talk about lockdown as a result of Covid-19. But we forget people living in the most dangerous communities in the Western Cape have been in lockdown for years," says Marguerite Holtzhausen, executive director at the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture.

Commenting on the prevalence of trauma in gang-infested communities, she said that it negatively affected people's ability to function on a daily basis, to do things like sleep, work and going to school.

In Red River Walk, a road in Manenberg separating rival gangs, it is not uncommon for residents to go to sleep and wake up to the sound of gunshots.

On March 29, six people were killed in separate shootings in Mfuleni.

Three children in the Western Cape were shot recently.

Riaz Cloete (8) was shot in the head in Manenberg on 3 April while playing in a street, Chloe van der Westhuizen (4) was shot in the head in Hanover Park on March 25,...