Cameroon: Vaccine Unavoidable for Vulnerable Groups

Health workers, older people and those with related diseases absolutely need the vaccine at this era of the pandemic.

With the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, its administration to people considered highly exposed to the virus is inevitable. The effectiveness of the vaccines has been developed. It is necessary for people to understand that the vaccine is beneficial to the entire community particularly to those who are vulnerable to the disease. Besides medical workers, there are the older people and those with comordibity diseases such as cancer, heart, diabetes and kidney problems, who need the vaccine more urgently.

Healthcare personnel continue to be on the frontline of the nation's fight against the deadly pandemic. Health personnel, irrespective of their race, underlying health conditions, occupation type, and job description have been exposed to the virus, experiencing severe outcomes, including death. By providing critical care to those who are or might be infected with the Covid-19, healthcare personnel have a high risk of being exposed to and getting sick with Covid-19. When healthcare personnel get sick with Covid-19, they are not able to work and provide key services for patients. Given the evidence of ongoing Covid-19 infections among healthcare personnel and the critical role they play in caring for others, their continued protection at work, at home, and in the community remains a national priority. As such, early vaccine access is critical to ensuring the health and safety of this essential workforce, protecting not only them but also their patients, families, communities, and the broader health of the country.

Doctors are also urging people with weakened immune systems and comorbidities due to HIV, kidney, cancer, diabetes, liver, heart problems etc, to take Covid-19 vaccine without hesitation. This is so because comorbidities enhance the risk of mortality in Covid-19 patients. Having chronic kidney disease of any stage can make one more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19. Doctors also reveal that having cancer can make one more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19. Treatments for many types of cancer can weaken people's body's ability to fight off disease. Based on medical studies, having a history of cancer may increase ones risk to Covid-19.

Although all age groups are at risk of contracting Covid-19, older people face significant risk of developing severe illness if they contract the disease due to physiological changes that come with ageing and potential underlying health conditions. Older people have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 with 90 per cent of deaths occurring in the over 65 age group. They are more vulnerable to the virus than younger population groups and it makes sense to protect the most vulnerable first. Adults of any age with certain health conditions are more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19 which may need hospitalization, intensive care, a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die.