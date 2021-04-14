Cameroon: Moral Values - 'Rhapsody of Realities' Presented to Douala Public

This was in a press conference on Thursday April 8, 2021.

Rhapsody of Realities, a popular devotional book written by Nigeria evangelist and founder of Love World of Christ Embassy church, was presented to the public in a press conference in Douala on Thursday, April 8, 2021. In his presentation, Pastor Emmanuel Toco Ndedi said 'Rhapsody of Realities' is a devotional book printed since twenty years with over 20 billion copies distributed to some 272 countries worldwide. "Three billion copies were distributed in 2020 alone", he said

It comprises biblical verses, exhortations, prayers, a daily theme for study. The printing and distribution of the book, he said is financed by philanthropists and is accompanied by humanitarian actions in schools, hospital and prisons. According to the co-presenter, Sylvie Tarke, pastor and teens coordinator, the book is available in several formats, hard copy, virtual as well as audio copies and translated into several languages including Cameroonian languages such as bakweri, bayangui, Fufulde, ewondo, medumba, bassa and duala, so as to make it accessible to all.

According to the media communication officer, pastor Rose Tobbo, the book is in three versions; adults, adolescents and children. The adult copy cost FCFA 950, while the adolescent copy cost 850 and the children's copy, 650 FRS. She said the book transforms the lives of those who read it and that it is a solution to the moral decadence witnessed in school and rampant among the youths. As such the book targets the general public as it can be used as a tool of education based on religious and moral values while promoting God's word.