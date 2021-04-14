East African Crude Oil Pipeline - Uganda, Tanzania Sign Deal

analysis

Uganda and Tanzania have signed three key agreements aimed at developing Uganda's oil and gas industry. The signing of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), agreement was done on Sunday, April 11, 2021 for Uganda by President, Yoweri Museveni and for Tanzania by President, Samia Suluhu Hassan who was on her first trip abroad. The three accords signed by the two leaders include; a host government agreement for the pipeline, a tariff and transportation agreement and a shareholding agreement.

The two countries entered a partnership to build a 1,443km oil pipeline to pump Uganda's oil from the Albertine basin in the west of the country, to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga. When built, the $3.5bn pipeline project will be the longest heated oil pipeline in the world. A final investment decision, a commitment of funds will have to be reached by the two countries and oil companies before the pipeline construction can begin.

Once completed, more than 10,000 jobs opportunities will be created during execution, according to President Samia Suluhu. Speaking during the signing ceremony, President Museveni said, "The pipeline project can be a core of bigger deployments with investors capable of using the EACOP land corridor to put up another pipeline to ship gas from Tanzania and Mozambique to consumers in Uganda, Rwanda, Congo and other countries in the Region at a lower cost."

Uganda's crude is highly viscous, which means it needs to be heated to be kept liquid enough to flow. Total has said EACOP could potentially be the longest electrically heated crude oil pipeline in the world. "It's a very large project, one of the largest we should develop on this continent," Total's CEO, Patrick Pouyanné said.

The pipeline has met resistance from environmentalists who argue it will threaten ecologically sensitive areas along its route, including wildlife reserves and water catchment areas for Lake Victoria. About 263 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from around the world have urged the chief executives of 25 banks not to extend loans to fund the pipeline. They say the CO2 emissions from the burning of oil through the pipeline is a major risk to both countries including, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya. Uganda is expected to pump its first of an estimated 1.4 billion barrels of commercially viable oil in 2025.