South Africa: Anoj Singh Denies Guptas Paid for Dubai Travel - and That He Met Their Alleged Cast of Cronies

13 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh has disputed evidence that the Guptas and their associates paid for his visits to Dubai or that he knowingly took the same flights as Gupta associate Salim Essa and Tony Gupta. His travels coincided with those of a cast of characters implicated in corruption allegations.

Continuing his testimony at the State Capture Commission on Tuesday, Anoj Singh struggled to explain evidence from a travel agent who said Salim Essa and the Guptas paid for some of his frequent visits to Dubai while Singh was Transnet and Eskom CFO.

Singh was seconded to Eskom in 2015 and the Guptas, Essa and their associated businesses won lucrative deals, which lie at the heart of State Capture allegations, from both state-owned entities while Singh worked closely with former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

In an affidavit, Sameera Sooliman from Johannesburg travel agency Travel Excellence stated that Essa introduced her to Singh in 2014. Singh said he knew the travel agent and used the company's services, but denied Essa, who he said he'd met once or twice, introduced him to Sooliman.

"Although Mr Essa frequently requested us to book tickets for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

