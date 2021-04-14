Zimbabwe: Man Who Abused Corpse Awaits Sentence

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza-

Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova has convicted a Harare man who sexually abused a corpse at a funeral, and is set to be sentenced today.

Mr Matova convicted Big Sipiliano after he found him guilty of violating a corpse and indecent assault.

Sipiliano of KB169 Jacha in Epworth, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his defence, Sipiliano told the court that he never committed the offence as alleged by the State.

Prosecutors Mrs Shambidzani Fungura and Vincent Chidembo told the court that on January 2, the informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the body lay in state.

It is alleged that Sipiliano got inside the room and said: "Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro." (I have always loved this woman. I wish I had been intimate with her before her death, this will not end well).

It is the State's case that Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and said she was still looking beautiful.

He allegedly went on top of the corpse and started making sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on.

The court heard that one of the funeral attendants tried to stop Sipiliano from the act to no avail as he threatened to assault her. After the act, Sipiliano went to the informant and grabbed her from behind.

A report was made to police, leading to Sipiliano's arrest.

