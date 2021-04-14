Zimbabwe: RBZ Conducts 40th Auction

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe dollar eased 8,5 Zimbabwean cents at yesterday's auction to $84,4827 on the weighted average with once again all valid bids being in the $82 to $87 range and all being allotted.

Yesterday's auction run by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was the 40th with the exchange rate moving in a very narrow range since mid-August last year although, on average, the local currency has been easing marginally each week, by around a total of 3 percent since that stability was achieved, basically reflecting the small gap in monthly inflation rates between the USA and Zimbabwe.

Yesterday 267 main auction bids and 257 SME auction bids were accepted as valid, and all were allotted.

The total allotments were US$29,2 million on the main auction and US$3,75 million on the SME action for a total of US$32,9 million.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.