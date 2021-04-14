Zimbabwe: Soames Praises Spirit of Reconciliation

THE spirit of reconciliation and determination to sustain national unity on the part of the Prime Minister Mr Mugabe, was last night praised by the Governor, Lord Soames.

In a farewell broadcast to the nation prior to his departure after Independence on Thursday night, Lord Soames assured the nation of Britain's continued strong interest in Zimbabwe.

"We are demonstrating our will to help in a practical way. We have already provided an immediate grant to assist with reconstruction and we shall shortly be announcing a programme of aid for development and technical assistance to Zimbabwe over the next few years," he said.

Aid would also be provided in the form of military assistance through a training team, he said, while Britain has urged other countries to provide "generous assistance".

Citing some of the goals achieved during his four-month stay, Lord Soames said elections generally recognised as "a true expression of the people's will" had been held, the Government under Mr Mugabe had been formed, a new national army was being welded together and the work of reconstruction had begun.

"All of this gives us the very real prospect that Zimbabwe will enjoy a prosperous economy based on its natural resources and the still richer human resources which should now be united in a common effort," he said.

"It is time now for everyone to turn away from the conflicts of the past, to look ahead, face realities and work together for the future.

"May Zimbabwe show the world just what a happy and prosperous multiracial society can achieve," he said.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

As the nation celebrates its 41st Independence in a few days' time, the need for unity among its people cannot be overemphasised.

With a rich resource base mainly of natural resources, Zimbabwe under the New Dispensation has continued to register remarkable economic developments.

Even with the illegal economic sanctions imposed by Europe, Great Britain, the United States and their allies, Zimbabwe has managed to stay afloat, making use of the natural resources available.

With favourable weather patterns on the agricultural sector, food security is guaranteed and Zimbabwe continues on the upward trajectory of progress towards Vision 2030.