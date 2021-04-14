Zimbabwe: Produce More Good Gospel Videos, Says Mlalazi

Gospel artiste Everton Mlalazi has called for more good quality gospel videos from his fellow singers, as this will not only market the genre, but put it in the spotlight.

Of late, there has been a complaint from gospel musicians and other music critics on how the gospel music genre is being looked upon and sometimes left out of some events and awards.

Mlalazi recently released "Pfugama Unamate" featuring Minister Michael Mahendere, and is doing well on the airwaves, especially on Star FM Gospel Greats.

He said for gospel music to be represented well, there was need for more creativity.

"The more we produce quality gospel music, the more we begin to make the right impact in the music industry," said Mlalazi.

"The more we work together, the more impact we have and we can dominate."

Mlalazi, who is a statistician and financial analyst, said he strikes a balanced between his professional job and music, though singing was his passion.

"I started singing at the age of five years. I kept singing in both church and school choirs. I sang in groups like Remnant Reign during my university days, Lighthouse Ensemble and lately The Vine.

"I am married and have two children. I am a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and director of The Vine- SDA Music Group. I record during weekends with my producer Nigel Nyangombe.

"I balance my two careers well and we have RHI Media which is run by my wife who makes it easy for me by organizing everything."

In February, Mlalazi won the Star FM Listeners Choice Award for Best Newcomer, surprising many by beating other artistes such as Herman, Fidel Country Boy, Anita Jackson and Shamiso.

But what makes him tick?

"I would like to appreciate the support my music has received in my short solo career," he said. "The award was a surprise. The word of God inspires my music and I want to thank the almighty for the opportunity to serve him through song.

"I can say my short stint has some greatest achievements which include my collaborations with Xolly, Minister Mahendere and Bishop Benjamin Dube.

"I have followed Bishop Dube since I was young and it's a dream to work with him on my projects. I am humbled. My management works with the bishop's manager and so it was easy to put everything together for the collaboration."

Mlalazi said he was now working on an extended play (EP) which is a compilation of all the singles he has done which include "Jesus is the Answer", "Uyingcwele", "Ekhaya", "My Father's House" featuring Xolly Mncwango, and "Pfugama Unamate".

"The EP will also include the new song with Bishop Benjamin Dube called "Mwari Hamushanduki" which is expected at the end," he said. "There is going to be two other songs. I have composed the song that we are working on with the Bishop, but of course he gave his touch.

"We have another song with my brother Minister Mahendere which will be released together with the EP. It is a hymn entitled "Ndokutevera Muponesi"."

Mlalazi said gospel music was meant to give hope, to encourage and to preach the good news of salvation to the people.

Asked how he has been doing under the lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 pandemic, Mlalazi said it had been difficult, but creativity made him stay afloat.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been difficult for most musicians and right now digital music is the in thing," he said.

"It's important to make use of digital platforms like iTunes, Spotify, YouTube and locally there is Gateway Stream Music.

"Covid-19 has made it difficult to rehearse and to also have music concerts."

Mlalazi said people should appreciate gospel music.