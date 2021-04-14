Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Three Days of Sunshine, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria

14 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland cities of the South..."

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted sunny skies over the Northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe and Southern Borno, during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday.

According to it, the North Central region is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the morning hours.

"Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nassarawa, Benue, Kogi and Plateau.

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland cities of the South, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Ondo, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Osun, Ogun, Anambra and Edo during the afternoon and evening hours.

"The Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa Cross River and Akwa Ibom in the morning hours," it said.

The agency also predicted chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Lagos during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, sunny skies are expected over the Northern cities within the forecast period on Thursday.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

It said cloudy mornings are expected over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South, with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Ado, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states, during the afternoon and evening hours.

"For Friday, sunny skies are envisaged over the Northern region with prospects of thunderstorm over some parts of Taraba in the morning period.

"Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over Niger, Kwara, Nassarawa, Federal Capital Territory and Plateau during the morning hours.

"The Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to have cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over Akwa Ibom in the morning hours," it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Oyo, Abia, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states later in the day.

