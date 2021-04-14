Nigeria: Security Forces Foil Kidnap Attempt At Plateau State University

13 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By El-Ameen Ibrahim

The kidnappers abandoned the students under chase by security officers

Security officers on Monday night foiled an attempt to kidnap four students of Plateau State University (PLASU) at their off-campus residence in Ndar, Bokkos.

Responding to a distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, the police, University Security and Community Watch Group went after the kidnappers who had abducted the four students.

The criminals abandoned the students under chase by the officers, leading to the safe rescue of the students.

Speaking on the incident, Governor Simon Lalong commended the security personnel for their swift response to the distress call and the rescue of the students.

He said the officers rose up to the occasion and were proactive.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Makut Macham, the governor directed the immediate establishment of a police post in Bokkos, the host community of the university, in order to forestall any reoccurrence of the kidnap attempt.

He also directed that security be tightened in schools across the state for the safety and security of students.

The governor had last year directed the management of PLASU to improve security of the institution.

The directive led to the installation of CCTV surveillance and early warning systems all over the campus as well as the preparation for fencing of the entire campus.

The governor again appealed to the citizens to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence that will lead to not only the arrest of the fleeing kidnappers, but of all criminal elements trying to disrupt the peace of the state.

