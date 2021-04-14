Zimbabwe: Hondo Names Extended Squad

ZIMBABWE Cheetahs coach, Daniel Hondo, has named his training squad for the upcoming tough Olympic Games Repechage set for Monaco, between June 19-20.

Hondo, a veteran of many Cheetahs battles, both as a player and coach, said time was running out for them, to get the team ready, for the Repechage.

With 11 of the 12 teams set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, already confirmed, the Cheetahs must now fight for the final spot, which will be up for grabs, at the Repechage tournament. And, some of the teams eyeing that final slot, on June 19 to June 20, include Brazil, Chile, China, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jamaica, Mexico, Samoa, Tonga, Uganda.

"We are raring to meet the players for a face-to-face interface and training. The players have been holed up in their different rugby bases.

"Some players have been playing for their rugby clubs, in the foreign leagues, while some have been following the training programmes the technical team has been giving them, during the lockdown period," said Hondo.

He said he will be inviting his training squad to the Stellenbosch Academy do Sport Rugby Africa camp from May 6 to 16.

From this camp, the team are set to take part in several preparatory tournaments, leading up to the Repechage, in Monaco.

The Cheetahs qualified for the Repechage when they took part in the Africa Cup Dual Qualifier in Johannesburg.

The 2019 Africa Cup was for two qualifications, the first being the automatic qualification for the Olympics for African teams.

And, then, qualification for the newly-introduced Challenger Series, which will be used for qualification for HSBC Sevens core status.

Kenya won the Africa Cup and qualified for the Olympics.

The Cheetahs came a credible third, just behind Uganda, to secure the Olympic Repechage slot in Monaco, and also qualified for the Challenger Series.

The Cheetahs took part in the new format Challenger Series, for non-core teams, which was supposed to lead to core status qualification.

The first two rounds of the Challenger Series were held in Chile and Uruguay.

It featured 16 teams and the top eight, of those teams after two rounds of play, were to proceed to the next, and final round, in Hong Kong.

The winner of the third round, in Hong Kong, will qualify for core status.

The Cheetahs came a credible sixth, and eighth position, respectively.

Cheetahs Training Squad for the Repechage

and SAS Camp

Hilton Mudariki, Blithe Mavesere, Riann O'Neill, Shingirai Katsvere, Martin Mangongo, Emmanuel Zangari, Godknows Mavara, Ngoni Chibuwe, Boyd Rouse, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Dudley White-Sharpley, Kudzai Mashawi, Shayne Makombe, Prince Ncube, Biselele Tshamala, Stephan Hunduza, Rufaro Chikwaira, Jafnos Chiwanza, Mkhululi Ndhlela, Nelson Madida, Vuyani Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Kumadiro, Godfrey Magaramombe, Jerry Jaravaza, Ryan Musumhi and Tafadzwa Chitokwindo.