Zimbabwe: 'Protect Bumper Harvest Veld Fires'

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Agriculture

Farmers and other land users have been urged to protect their harvest ahead of the fire season, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) environmental education and publicity manager, Mrs Amkela Sidange, said yesterday.

EMA says provinces at extreme risk of veld fire are Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland while Matabeleland provinces, Midlands and Masvingo are at high risk.

The veld fire season stretches from July 31 to October 31 each year, and due to the heavy rains recorded this season, there is increased crop yields and vegetation, both of which could be destroyed by veld fire if communities do not put in place preventive measures.

Mrs Sidange said some of the fire preventive measures include putting in place standard fireguards and reducing fuel load through hay baling and thatch grass combing.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

