Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe's Son Up for Theft

Pixabay
...
14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Fungai Lupande — Former First Lady Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza has appeared in court facing theft charges after he allegedly ordered the removal of a gold processing plant worth US$130 000 at Tian Bao Mineral Industry in Mazowe.

Goreraza (37) appeared before Concession magistrate Ms Moreblessing Makate on Monday, together with his co-accused Paul Sithole (45), Aaron Muchenje (31) and Trymore Madzitire (36).

The quartet was granted $20 000 bail each and ordered to surrender passports, report every Friday at Borrowdale CID and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were remanded to April 28, and the case will continue at the Bindura Magistrates Court.

The complainant is Mr Prince Danda (51) of Number 9, Calgary Farm, Mazowe.

Mr Danda is the managing director of Tian Bao Mineral Industry (Pvt) Ltd.

Goreraza of Iron Mask Farm, Mazowe, and Muchenje of 456 Brooke Drive, Borrowdale Brooke in Harare are self-employed.

Sithole is the owner of Palsit Investment located at 14 Calthness Road, Eastlea, Harare while Madzitire of Mutasa Village, Chief Pachidya in Honde Valley is his driver.

Prosecutor, Ms Roselyn Maurayi told the court that on April 10 this year at around 7am Sithole, Muchenje and Madzitire went to Tian Bao Mineral Industry, Smithfield Farm in Mazowe.

The farm is owned by the former First Family. The trio allegedly dismantled a processing plant at the instruction of Goreraza.

The court heard that they loaded a gold smelter, ball mill, electric motor, approximately 200 ball mill metal balls, 50 ball mill liners, 20 slay pumps and 15 angle iron bars into a Mercedes Benz truck registration number AEZ 6160, using a crane.

The trio was intercepted by Mazowe police and arrested. That is when they implicated Goreraza.

The value of the stolen property is US$130 000 and only US$30 000 was recovered.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.