Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Man Arrested for Molesting 5 Minors

14 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa-

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man from Chitungwiza on allegations of molesting five minors at his house.

Reports are that since January this year, the man would invite the minors to his home where he would ask them to help him shell some maize.

He would then invite the minors inside the house and ask them to lower their pants before instructing them to dance in front of him.

Reports are that after instructing them to dance he would lower their pants and order them to fondle his manhood and kiss it.

The matter came to light when one of the minors opened up to her mother leading to the man's arrest.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents saying investigations were in progress.

"On April 11, 2021 a report of indecent assault was received at ZRP Chitungwiza, to the effect that five minors aged between three and 10 years were molested by a neighbour aged 52.

"The suspect invited the minors to his room and asked them to lower their pants and dance for him. He ordered them to fondle his sex organs. He would also order them to kiss his manhood. The matter came to light when one of the minors told her mother of the incidents.

"Police urges parents not to leave their children with strangers as they risk being abused. Investigations are underway," he said.

