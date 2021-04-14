Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Friends of Sudan hail 'courage' two years after Al Bashir regime deposed

April 11 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Friends of Sudan have marked the second anniversary of the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime on April 11, 2019 with a joint statement that hails "the Sudanese people's courage and commitment to securing democratic governance, respect for human rights and peace". On this day two years ago, Omar Al Bashir, who had ruled Sudan for 30 years, was deposed in a coup d'état.

The Friends of Sudan group, which includes the USA, France, Germany, Britain, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, as well as international institutions, said in a statement today that the Sudanese government has made "remarkable progress" in reaching peace agreements with armed opposition groups and in overcoming Sudan's internal conflicts, corrupt governance, and economic challenges.

The group outlined that it provides sustained political and financial support as Sudan rolls out the Samarat Family Support Programme, implements the Juba Peace Agreement, secures debt relief, and re-joins the international community.

El Burhan arrives in El Geneina following violent incidents in Darfur

April 13 - 2021 EL GENEINA / GIREIDA / NYALA / EL SAREIF A delegation led by Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan arrived in El Geneina yesterday to investigate the situation in West Darfur. He was accompanied by the Minister of Interior Affairs and the director of the Intelligence Service.

According to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) there is an 'urgent need' for a high-capacity military force to protect the people in Darfur. The Darfur lawyers also demand that all groups should be disarmed, urgent measures should be introduced to stop human rights abuses and violations, and all perpetrators of violence should be brought to trial.

On Saturday, the Sudanese Security and Defence Council decided to form a joint military force that can intervene quickly to maintain security in Darfur.

In recent weeks, Darfur has witnessed various violent conflicts and incidents, most notably the recent violent conflicts in El Geneina. Some warned that this could be the consequence of the exit of the joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Sudan state gov: Health and water issues in Blue Nile are 'stable'

April 13 - 2021 ED DAMAZIN In an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday, the wali (governor) of Blue Nile state, Jamal Abdelhadi, said that issues with health facilities and water shortages are now stable. In order to solve the issue of an acute shortage of doctors ...

Sudanese artists commemorate the revolution with exhibitions

April 12 - 2021 KHARTOUM On the occasion of the second anniversary of the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime on April 11, 2019, the Sudanese Plastic Arts Association organised exhibitions in Khartoum and Omdurman.

Sudan sends condolences to Queen Elizabeth after death of Prince Philip

April 10 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, today conveyed a message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II of England on the death of her consort Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sudanese women protest gender discrimination, demand legal reform

April 9 - 2021 KHARTOUM A number of women's groups marched in downtown Khartoum yesterday to demand the abolition of laws that discriminate on the basis of gender. A driver assaulted the protesters, leaving one injured.

West Darfur gov: perpetrators of 'treacherous attacks' affiliated with former regime

April 9 - 2021 EL GENEINA / KHARTOUM West Darfur Wali (governor) Mohamed El Doma reported yesterday that the number of victims of the 'treacherous attacks' on El Geneina has risen to 132 deaths and another 208 injuries.

Sudan demands UN replace Ethiopian troops in UNISFA mission

April 8 - 2021 KHARTOUM / ABYEI Sudan has demanded that the United Nations to replace the Ethiopian soldiers deployed in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in the disputed Abyei* region on the Sudan-South Sudan border with other soldiers, because ...

Sudan's gum Arabic associations highlight problems faced by workers

April 8 - 2021 EL OBEID / EL GOZ The Gum Arabic Forum was launched in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, yesterday in the presence of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and a number of representatives. Participating organisations highlighted ...

Demos commemorate start of Khartoum sit-in two years ago

April 7 - 2021 KHARTOUM / ATBARA / EL GEDAREF / WAD MADANI / PORT SUDAN / KASSALA Demonstrations were staged in Khartoum, Atbara, Wad Madani, Port Sudan, Kassala, and El Gedaref yesterday, marking the second anniversary of the start of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on April 6, 2019.