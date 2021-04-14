Liberia: Bestman Memorial Tournament This Week

Liberia Black Star will this Saturday, April 17, 2021, hold second in a series of the PennohBestman Memorial Tournament with four top teams clashing for supremacy.

The annual football tournament, dubbed (PWB) Memorial Football Tournament, is expected to be hosted at the popular Alpha Old Timers Soccer Pitch in Zubah Town, Paynesville, outside Monrovia in memory of the team's late President, Pennoh W. Bestman.

According to a statement from the Liberia Black Star, the four participating teams include: Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Crowd 60-70 Social & Athletic Organization, Gentlemen Old-timers Sports Association (GEOSA), and Liberia Black Star.

There will also be two exhibition matches on the same day with Alpha Old-timers 50 and Above taking on Blazing Star Lodge 17 and Liberia Old-timers National Association (LONA) All-stars locking horns with the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL).

The one-day sport event is in recognition of Mr. Bestman's passion, commitment and leadership in promoting football among youth in communities.

The winner of the tournament will receive a large trophy, while all participating teams are expected to receive certificates. The PWB Memorial Football Tournament will be graced by Mr. John Bestman and other dignitaries, and friends.

Black Star's notable accomplishments are consequent of Pennoh W. Bestman's result-oriented administration, providing exceptional leadership to the club. From 1992 to 2020, Mr. Bestman provided sponsorship, technical guidance, and alms to players and their families.

During his reign, he developed strategic partnerships locally and internationally while providing opportunities to young athletes.

The maiden edition of the tournament was held in 2020 and Liberia Black Star FC clinched the championship trophy, defeating Barnesville Old-timers Sports Association (BOSA) 3 - 2.

Black Star's Kelvin Sebwe and Soto Roberts scored one goal each; third goal was an owned-goal by BOSA.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in South Beach Community, Central Monrovia, Liberia.

Under the leadership of the late Bestman, Black Star won three championships in one year (LFA National League, LFA Knock-out Championship, and The President's Cup), becoming LFA Triple Champions in 2007. The following year, Black Star represented Liberia at Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship.

The club has an enviable record. In the LFA 1st Division, the Black Star produced players who have had huge impact on Liberian football, including Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, Oliver Makor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe. The players were also part of the famous 'George Weah Eleven'.

