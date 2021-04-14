Liberia: My Focus Is Citizens' Livelihood

13 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

-Rep. Enders

Montserrado County Electoral district# 6 Representative Rev. Samuel Enders has reminded critics that his primary focus is to improve lives of his constituents rather than getting re-elected. "Look I have a six-year mandate, and that is to ensure that the underprivileged children are given the opportunity to acquire knowledge" he said.

Speaking in a news conference recently, he said those wanting to become representative should begin to show seriousness, and get involved in community initiatives across the district rather than criticizing him, because according to him, his work will speak for him.

"Those who have to do government job before they survive are worrying, because my focus now is to bring current to district 6, and to improve the livelihood of my people and not 2023."

"what can we do now for people who are struggling is the things we should be talking and not thinking about 2023; for me, I'm not bother, because I had all of my properties prior to becoming a representative", he added.

The lawmaker said he would keep his focus, while his critics talk, pointing that there are children that need to go to school, including about 130 children who need to go to hospital every day, and these are his concerns.

He called on his opponents in the district to refrain from making cruel statements that have the propensity to tarnish his character, noting, "You might necessarily be in agreement but don't get yourself in spreading misconception about me."

