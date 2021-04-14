Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Vows to Challenge Suspension in Court

Montserrado County district#10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has vowed to challenge his suspension by Plenary of the House, describing his colleagues who took the decision as jokers.

He said they are jokers because their rules in the House are very clear that any member of the House of Representatives that has problem with another member should write plenary and that said communication should be sent to the Committee on Rules, Order andAdministration for investigation.

The outspoken opposition lawmaker, who is a fearless critic of the Weah administration, said he has not received a written communication on hissuspension so he's not suspended.

Plenary suspended Kolubah for insulting President George M. Weah. This followed a motion for reconsideration earlier filed by Montserrado County electoraldistrict#8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray.

According to Representative Gray, the decision remains binding due to the fact that he didn't write the Chief Clarke to state his motion for reconsideration in keeping with their rules.

Also speaking, House Speaker BhofalChambers said in line with Legislative practices, the one who's in theposition to drive the decision of plenary in favor of or against hasdecided not to go about challenging the decision of plenary, so it stands.

"And so therefore, Representative YekehKolubah is suspended for 30

meeting days without benefit", Speaker Chambers announced.

On 26 March 2021, the plenary of the House of Representatives took the decision to suspend Representative Kolubah for his direct and deliberate egregious behavior constantly exhibited against the Liberian Presidency.

He said the suspension follows a communication sent to Plenary by rulingCoalition for Democratic Change Representative Thomas P. Fallah ofMontserrado County district #5.