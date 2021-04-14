Liberia: Maryland Police Commander Disrobed

-for beatingfemale officer

The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police has disrobed the Maryland county police commander Jacob Comehn for brutally assaulting female police officer Rebecca Nimely, who is the deputy commander for the women and children protection section in the county.

Speaking to this paper over the weekend, Inspector General of Police, Col. Patrick Sudue said, the police commander is disrobed for allegedly brutalizing the female police officer.

Col. Sudue noted that although, he couldn't speak to the situation that led to Commander Comehn's action against the female officer, but the commander has been disrobed and forwarded to Monrovia for further investigation.

On Friday, April 9, 2021, deputy line commander for the women and children protection section Sergeant Rebecca Nimely, alleged that she was physically assaulted by her boss, Col. Jacob Comehn for trying to intervene in a case involving her landlord that was being heard by Commander Jacob.

Sgt. Nimely narrated the action by her boss was prompted by information given to him by his deputy that during the recent riot in the county over the murder of a motorcyclist, female officers in Maryland left the streets, something, she noted Col. Comehn didn't inquire but held it against them.

She disclosed that on March 31, 2021, she saw her landlord without clothes sitting on the bare floor in his boxer, which claimed her attention and decided to ask what took him to the police station.

But while the landlord was explaining, she said Commander Comehn accused her of obstructing Justice and sarcastically remarked that they [female officers] failed to make any arrest during the protest, but he had to return from Monrovia before arresting several persons in connection with the violence that was characterized by arson attacks on public and private properties, including a prison compound and the home of Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who hails from Maryland County.

According to Sgt. Nimley, while inquiring from her landlord, her boss ranted invectives, telling her to get her "a-h--"outside to which she advised him not to insult her anymore.

She stressed that upon her response, Commander Comehn rushed on her angrily, and a PSU officer tried restraining him, but he shoved the officer off and then punched her several times in her face, inflicting wounds on her.

She said doctor at the J.J. Dossen hospital in Harper, Maryland County advised that she go to the Jackson F. Doe Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County for an X-ray, but due to lack of finance she has not visited there.

Sgt. Nimely also claimed during the assault, she lost a total of US$720, her phone and slippers.

She said her boss has always been in the habit of raining insults on female officers and has poor working relationship with them.

Sgt. Nimley who took up assignment in Maryland County in 2010, said she would seek for reassignment if Police Commander Comehn remains in the county after investigation, because she could no longer work with him, noting that her life is not secure under his leadership.

While the case is currently before the Professional Standards Division of the Liberia National Police in Monrovia, the female officer has threatened to take legal step with the involvement of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia.Several human rights actors and women in Maryland County have condemned the brutality against Sgt. Rebecca Nimely by her boss.

But when this paper contacted Col. Jacob Cumenhn he chose to reserve all comments because the matter is before the Professional Standards Division of the LNP.

Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County-Editing by Jonathan Browne