Liberia: LDEA Dismisses 4 Officers

The Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency says it has dismissed four of its officers and suspended one for their as alleged involvement in propriety, specifically selling confiscated drugs in Grand Kru County.

Addressing a news conference recently in Monrovia, LDEA Commander Michael Zaryou said, "We have terminated the contract of four of our officers, and employees, and suspended one for three months without salary."

He identified those dismissed as ArnorKeniwen, County Commander, and his deputy, Albert Sah; Alfred Sonbi, OPS; and Mark Roberts, all of the Grand Kru County detachment, and Uriah Jilah, former commander for New Kru Town who has been suspended for three months without salary.

Commander Zaryou narrated that investigation by the LDEA Professional Standards Division proved that the officers affected arrested a female suspect Miss Margaret Wolobah with two kilograms of cocaine in Grand Kru, but repackaged and sold the dangerous substance in the county.

He said at the conclusion of the investigation, they were found culpable for act of irregularities and drugs impropriety, which breaches the Act that establishes the LDEA.

"We want to resend out this caveat to all of those who are out there in the constant habit of confiscating drugs that whenever you are caught, you will be dismissed and face the full weight of the law", the LDEA boss warned.

The LDEA is a semi-autonomous agency under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Justice, responsible for effective and efficient enforcement of laws pertaining controlled drugs, substances and precursors, including essential chemicals.

The Agency also plays a drug-crime focused role in national law enforcement, fights importation and exportation of drugs and controlled substances within the borders of Liberia.