Kenya: Runyenjes Law Courts Closed Temporarily After 8 Covid Cases Reported

14 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Runyejes Law Courts has been shut for 7 days after 8 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were picked after the station's 18 judicial personnel were tested. Those who tested negative were directed self-isolated pursuant to Ministry of Health protocols.

Acting Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu on Wednesday said urgent matters for Runyenjes Law Courts shall be handled at Embu and Kerugoya Law Courts.

"Upon consultation with the Presiding Judge of the High Court at Embu, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Runyenjes Law Courts for a period of seven (7) days from today, Wednesday 14th April 2021," she said.

Mwilu further directed that all personnel undergo further screening and the court premises be disinfected and fumigated during the temporary closure period.

Several law courts have been temporarily closed in the recent past in what has become standard practice on managing COVID-19 in court stations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

