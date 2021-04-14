Mauritius Receives 100 000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

press release

A consignment of 100 000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 reached Mauritius yesternight. The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade; Mr Alan Ganoo; and the Chargé d'Affaires from the Chinese Embassy, Mr Yufeng Gong, were present at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to receive the consignment.

In a statement, Dr Jagutpal underlined that these doses will be used in the national vaccination campaign and will allow some 50 000 people to be inoculated. He highlighted that the 100 000 doses are a donation from the People's Republic of China adding that it is another testimony of the friendly ties between the two countries.

He recalled that as at date, Mauritius has made acquisition of 524 000 doses of vaccines since the past three months which will allow the inoculation of more than 250 000 people.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, highlighted that his Ministry is working with various agencies across the world for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. He stated that all efforts are being deployed to get more vaccines which will help in the fight against the virus and added that Mauritius has placed an order for an additional 500 000 doses from China.

He appealed to the population to get inoculated and recalled that the vaccine remains an effective means in the fight against COVID-19.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Mr Gong, underlined that China and Mauritius value the excellent relationship and close bond with each other. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus last year, our two countries have stood together and helped each other, setting an example of bilateral anti-epidemic cooperation in the Indian Ocean and Africa, he said.

Mr Gong further recalled that last year, China had conveyed to Mauritius medical supplies and equipment. He expressed hope that the Sinopharm vaccines would play an important role in the vaccination campaign of Mauritius. He added that in the following months, China will continue to work closely with Mauritius in overcoming the virus.

The Senior Chief Executive from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mrs D. Allagapen, and Mr Gong co-signed the handover certificate.

About the Sinopharm vaccine

The jabs are manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm). The vaccine is approved in China for general public use and is also used in several other countries including the United Arab Emirates.

Up to now, more than 70 countries have authorised usage of Chinese vaccines. China has provided assistance to 80 countries and three international organisations and exported to more than 40 countries.