Kenya: Harambee Stars Ace Eyes CAF Champions League Title

Kenyan international Joash "Berlin wall" Onyango is keen on landing his maiden Caf Champions League title with Tanzanian champions Simba after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

Simba, an emerging force in the East Africa region, finished at the top of tough Group "A" which consisted of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Al-Merrikh of Sudan.

Simba's only loss in the competition was against Al Ahly last Friday as they amassed 13 points, two above Al Ahly.

Onyango featured in all group matches and the former Gor Mahia centre back, who will be featuring in the Caf Champions League quarter-final stage for the first time, says they are focused on wining the prestigious trophy.

The 21-time Tanzanian Premier League champions will know their opponents in the quarter-final stage when Caf holds the draw on April 30.

"It is a dream of every player to be successful and that is why as Simba players, we have to fight since our focus is on bringing the Caf trophy home. We have the belief that it's possible," Onyango told Nation Sport.

The 28-year-old Onyango also believes that wining the trophy will place them in good stead of attracting interest from top clubs in Africa and Europe.

"Every player has a dream of playing professional football more so in Europe and other continents. Shining in Caf will automatically draw interest from the top clubs and this will be a great motivation to us. However for us to get there we have to fulfill this dream," added Onyango.

He joined Simba in August, 2020 on a three-year contract from local champions Gor Mahia.

Apart from Onyango, another Kenyan international Brian Mandela will also feature in the quarter-final stage after his team Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa made the cut.

Other teams which have made the cut to the quarter-final stage are Al Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) Esperance (Tunisia), CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and MC Alger (Algeria).