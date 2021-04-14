Senegal: Trial Judge of Ousmane Sonko Passes Away

Senegalese judge, Samba Sall, who was assigned to try opposition leader Ousman Sonko in his alleged rape case against Ajie Sarr died on Thursday in Dakar Hospital Principal after a short illness. He was buried Friday in his native village Sokone.

Justice Sall was born 1963 in Sokone Senegal, he became judge 1997. He was dean of the Senegalese judges. During his tenure, he tried eminent Senegalese personalities like Khalifa Sall, ex-mayor of Dakar, Abdou Mbaye, former prime minister of Senegal, Aida Ndione prominent politician and Imam Aliou Ndow for terrorism and renowned late musician Thione Seck.