Gambia: Real Coach Complains to Referee Nyagado After Brikama Utd Defeat

Head coach of Real de Banjul, Ebou Jarra, has complained about the central referee Lamin Nyagado's decision after his side's defeat to Brikama United in the country's top flight league.

Referee Nyagado sent off Real De Banjul defender Gregory Sambou and allowed Brikama United left-back Habibou Mendy to continue the match.

Coach Ebou Jarra was speaking to journalists on Saturday after his side, Real de Banjul's 2-1defeat to Brikama United in their week-twelfth fixture of 2020-2021 the (GFF) First Division League played at the Late Ousman Saha field at Yundum.

Coach Jarra stated that both Gregory Sambou and Habib Mendy should be sent off but the central referee Nyagado decided to send off Sambo and allowed Mendy to continue the match.

The result and the decision to send off Gregory Sambou and let Habibouu Mendy continue made Real De Banjul coach to voice out his disappointment at the central referee Lamin Nyagado.

"It was really shocking that we lost to Brikama United and we had two chances to score but the most shocking thing I have ever had in the life of football and anybody can come and tell me this is what a referee told them," (sic) he said.

"In the first period of the game, Brikama United defender Habibou Mendy was booked with a yellow card because we had an attack which he stopped," Coach Jarra stated.

Central referee Lamin Nyagado, from a distance he ran towards the player with no shuffling and fighting and hedecided to took his hand and put it in his pocket and changed his mind about whatever he wanted to do. But later when I went and asked him about his decision not to send Habibou Mendy off after that challenge, he (referee) told me he was putting his whistle back to his pocket."

Modou Lamin Nyassi, head coach of Brikama United expressed delight for bagging the maximum points against Real De Banjul.

"I thank both sides for playing a very good football. I'm very happy that I collected the maximum against Real de Banjul.

We have a very good record against Real (losing only one) since I joined Brikama United," he said.

"The past training sessions with my players have been one of the bests.

The defeat was Real de Banjul's third defeat of the with 19 points on third position, two points above Brikama Unitted who moved to sixth position after collecting their fourth win of the season with 17 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Papiss Nyassi scored both goals for Brikama United in the early 6th and 87th minutes of the game.

Ebrima Singhateh's 24th minutes strike before defender Gregory Sambou was sent off at the dying minute of the match proved to be a consolation for Real De Banjul.

Waa Banjul defeated B.K. Milan 1-0 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The defeat forced BK Milan to sack to their coach Pa Ansu Fatty yesterday.

BK Milan have parted company with Coach Pa Ansu Fatty following a miserable run in the league campaign.

"Coach Fatty has been a valuable member of BK Milan club and made positive impact during his stint at the Bakau based-team," the club said.

The club however, said that they are very much appreciative of his service and wish him all the best in the near future.

Current league leaders Fortune FC were held to a goalless draw by Wallidan in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday Gambia Armed Forces beat Gamtel 1-0 in a game played at the Late Ousman Sahool Football Field in Yundum on the same day.

Elite United also defeated Marimoo 2-1 in game played at Basori.