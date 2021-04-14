Gambia: SLA Rolls Out Scholarship Programme

12 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Former Presidential Affairs Minister and International speaker, Momodou Sabally has announced that his youth empowerment foundation, Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA) will grant scholarships to 100 deserving young Gambians over the next five years.

Sabally made this declaration recently as he handed over cash of D36, 100 to Mr Sheriff Njie, a first year student at the University of The Gambia. Mr. Njie is the Secretary General of the All Badibu Association, and avid community service volunteer.

Sabally presented the award through the leadership of the All Badibu group whose chairman M. L. Dibba expressed gratitude on behalf of his association.

"SLA's scholarship programme will target young people with leadership skills, engaged in community service. SLA plans to award 100 scholarships in the next 5 years but we shall be selective in granting these awards because we want to encourage young people who are rooted in our tradition and culture and also fully engaged in community service" Sabally asserted.

Established in 2015, Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA) is a youth mentorship foundation aimed at educating, instructing and inspiring youths for self-fulfillment and positive contribution towards community development and national progress.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved.

