Gambia: Jam City Miss Opportunity to Top 2nd Division League

12 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City last Thursday missed the opportunity to top the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their goalless draw with Second Infantry Battalion in their week-thirteen game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Jambanjelly based-team were leading the country's second tier before their match with the Farafenni Barrack soldiers, who are flopping the second division league.

Jam City were eager to clasp the maximum against Second Infantry Battalion to maintain top spot in the second division league but the match ended goalless.

The Jambanjelly based-club now bagged 25 points after thirteen league matches.

Jam City will now face Bombada in their next league outing in the mid-week after sharing spoils with Second Infantry Battalion in their last league fixture.

