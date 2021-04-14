Nigeria: Akeredolu Petitions Police Over Ex-Deputy's Refusal to Return Govt Vehicles

Ondo State government, yesterday, petitioned the Police Command to prevail on the former deputy governor of the state, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, to return government vehicles in his possession, two months after leaving office.

Vehicles said to be in the former deputy governor's possession, according to the governor, are a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, a new Toyota Hi-Lux, and two other Hi-Lux models.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bolaji Salami, and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, said: "Ajayi was still holding on to four government vehicles, despite leaving office almost two months ago."

The letter reads: "Our office has the firm directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to recover all government properties still in the possession of former political office holders in the state, especially those who served in the immediate past administration.

"Our record confirms that Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, is still holding on to four vehicles owned by the government.

"All entreaties to him to return these vehicles, for the use of the incumbent occupier of the office, have been rebuffed. Please, Sir, find attached copies of the letters dated 16th February 2021 and 1st March 2021 respectively.

"We lodge this complaint believing that you will use your good offices to look into this brazen act of conversion, and this is being charitable."

I'm waiting for official communication from police --Agboola

But reacting, the former deputy governor said: "I will be waiting for the official communication from the police."

Vanguard News Nigeria