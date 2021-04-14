Nigeria: AGF Tasks Judiciary On Impartiality in Justice Delivery

Mr Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has urged the judiciary not to be partial in delivering judgments.

Malami gave the task in Sokoto on Monday while speaking at the inauguration of the reconstructed Sokoto State High Court complex.

He said that as the last hope of the common man, the judiciary should remain impartial at all times.

"The judiciary should ensure fairness at all times, the duty to be impartial is sacred and must be respected," he said.

The justice minister commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for reconstructing the court complex and equipping it with state-of-the-art facilities.

"This should be a morale booster towards effective justice delivery, the job done on this complex shows how seriously the state government takes the judiciary," he said.

Malami said that high-level conversation was already ongoing concerning better welfare package for judicial officers.

"Several meetings have been held to ensure that the welfare scheme for judicial officers reflect current realities.

"A committee on the review of judicial officers' salaries and conditions of service has been constituted to ensure a better welfare scheme.

"Let me assure you that the efforts of that committee will soon come to fruition and to the advantage of judicial officers," he said.

Tambuwal said that the court complex project offered an opportunity to overhaul the judicial system in the state.

"We are doing our best to support the judiciary, this is because we believe in its independence and ability to give hope to the common man," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor commended the minister for accepting the state government's invitation to inaugurate the project.

Also speaking, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, described the reconstructed project as a good omen to judicial service delivery in the state.

Represented by Justice Amina Augie, Tanko commended the state government for the gesture, and urged judicial officers in the state to exude good maintenance culture while using the complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 high court judges in the state were given Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles during the event to boost their morale.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria