Nigeria: NHRC Receives 121 Complaints in 3 Months in Kaduna

14 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received 121 complaints of human rights abuse in Kaduna in three months.

NHRC Coordinator in Kaduna State, Mr Terngu Gwar, who was represented by the Chief Legal Officer, Mrs Inna Audu, disclosed this to a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The commission said out of the 121 cases reported, 33 have been investigated while 88 are being investigated.

"The cases ranged from domestic violence, rape, forceful marriage, abandonment of wife/family, custody/access to children, sexual abuse, and child abandonment.

"Others are alleged torture, extra-judicial killing, unlawful arrest/detention, threat to life, cruel, nonpayment of benefits/ entitlements, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The coordinator said that the commission also mediated on conciliation and reconciliation matters among couples and families.

Gwar further said that some of the cases were referred to courts after thorough investigations, while others were settled by the Commission.

He assured that the pending cases would be addressed in no distant time.

He called on Kaduna residents to report cases of abuse to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

The coordinator, however, urged people not to relent in reporting human rights abuses to the commission for action to be taken.

He added that the commission will continue to pursue human rights with all vigour because it is the bedrock of human dignity.

(NAN)

