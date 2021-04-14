Liberia: Ambassador Ali Sylla Lecture Series On Diplomacy and Development Promises to Mole the Minds of Youths Into Foreign Service

14 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Ambassador Ali Sylla, the Head of Mission Embassy of Liberia, Doha, State of Qatar, has organized the what terms as the Ali Sylla Lecture Series on Diplomacy and Development (DipDev) Initiative to educated young people who are desiring to work in Liberia's Foreign Service.

According to the Head of Mission Embassy of Liberia, Doha, State of Qatar, the DipDev Initiative is a nongovernmental organization that seeks exchange of Information on educational and training programs and modern methods in diplomatic capacity-building and its related fields.

The exchange of expertise and training courses aimed at upgrading professional skills of diplomats and professors; trade experts and lecturers to simulate participation in workshops, seminar and conferences on issues of common interest.

Since its inception on February 6, 2021, the Ali Sylla Lecture Series on Diplomacy has held three editions with over one hundred young people from different professionals' backgrounds including students gaining knowledge from senior Foreign Service experts both past and present.

Head of Mission Embassy of Liberia, Doha, the State of Qatar at a Lecture Series on Diplomacy shares his thought with Participants about the Political Economic of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the Smart Liberia Office in Saye Town. He terms the lecture series as

Ambassador Sylla told FrontPageAfrica that for Liberia to be successful in its developmental agenda the area of Foreign Service needs to be taking into consideration.

"It is important for us to engage in aspiring and emerging especially Liberians who have interest in going into the field of international relation," Ambassador Sylla said.

