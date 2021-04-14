Liberia: 2nd Edition of Pennoh W. Bestman Memorial Football Tournament On Course

14 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The second edition of the Pennoh Bestman Memorial Football tournament is expected to kick off this weekend with about six teams participating.

The organizer of the tournament Liberia Black Star disclosed in a release that the tournament to memorialize the late president will take place Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Alpha Old-timers Soccer Field in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

The tournament dubbed Pennoh W. Bestman (PWB) Memorial Football Tournament will feature four teams, namely Central Bank of Liberia, Crowd 60-70Social and Athletic Organization,Gentlemen Old-timers Sports Association (GEOSA)and host Liberia Black Star.

According to Organizer in addition to the full teams that will participate in the tournament two exhibition matches will be played on the same day.

Alpha Old-timers 50 & Above will face Blazing Star Lodge 17 while Liberia Old-timers National Association (LONA) All-stars and the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) will battle things in the second exhibition game.

The one-day sport event is in recognition of Mr. Bestman's passion, commitment and leadership in promoting football among youth in the Liberian communities.

The winner of the tournament will receive a giant size trophy and all participating teams will receive certificates Black Star said.

