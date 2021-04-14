Liberia: The Yekeh Suspension Points to Ineptitude & Boredom in Liberia's Legislature

editorial

NEARLY TWO YEARS AFTER the Upper House of Liberia's National led the charge to impeach Associate Justice Kabineh J'aneh, the Lower House on Tuesday took yet another controversial decision to suspend one of its own, Rep. Yekeh Korlubah(ANC, Montserrado District#10 Representative).

THE LEGISLATIVE BODY has over the past few weeks been debating the legislator's fate, after some members took him to task over incendiary remarks against President George Manneh Weah, which the body says, put members of the lower house against the presidency and vice versa the citizenry.

THE DISTRICT NO. 10 Representative is being penalized for allegedly referring to Liberian President George Weah as a "dog", during one of his usual public outbursts against the President and his CDC Government.

THE LAWMAKER'S COMMENTS triggered outrage and anger among some lawmakers. Montserrado District#5 lawmaker Thomas P. Fallah, a member of the governing CDC and Chairman of the House's committee on ways, means and Finance, filed an official complaint to the House's plenary to look into the matter.

SO, ON MARCH 25, the House Plenary took the decision to suspend Representative Korlubah, citing Rule 47.8(C) of the House's standing rule it says gives the right to plenary to take such action against one of its members.

INCIDENTS OF LEGISLATORS insulting their peers or the head of the Executive Branch of government is not unusual.

IN FEBRUARY 2017, the South African parliament descended into chaos when opposition lawmakers denounced President Jacob Zuma as a "scoundrel" and "rotten to the core" because of corruption allegations.

THE RAUCOUS SCENES unfolded on national television as opposition legislators tried to stop Zuma from addressing the chamber, repeatedly insulting the president and declaring him unfit for office.

IN THE UNITED STATES of America, former President Donald J. Trump was fond of raining insults on his political foes.

DURING THE DOG DAYS of his presidency, the former President launched a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color, Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota.

IN MAY 1990, a measure imposing stiff fines or jail sentences for insulting or slandering the Soviet president caused a split in the Soviet parliament. The measure was introduced after an angry Red Square protest on May 1 that year in which thousands of people shouted or displayed slogans demanding the leadership resign. Some called President Mikhail S. Gorbachev a dictator.

IN THE US, the Sedition Act of 1798 provided fines and jail penalties for anyone who "shall write, print, utter or publish . . . false, scandalous and malicious" comments about "the government or the President." The administration of John Adams went on to prosecute 26 individuals, mostly editors of newspapers critical of the Adams administration.

THOMAS JEFFERSON opposed the Alien and Sedition Acts as federal overreach and was happy to see the Sedition Act expire in 1800. But while Jefferson was publicly supportive of the free press, he quietly supported state prosecutions of a few newspapers to set an example. In 1803, when Harry Croswell, the editor of the Wasp, referred to Jefferson as "a dissembling patriot" and a "pretended 'man of the people,'" he was convicted by a New York court of seditious libel. In 1806, two years after the Croswell case was decided in the Supreme Court, a federal grand jury in Connecticut returned charges against writers and publishers associated with the Litchfield Monitor and the Connecticut Courant. The charges arising from the Courant's 1806 story accusing Jefferson of secretly bribing Napoleon with 60 tons of silver--about $2 million at the time--resulted in an indictment. the Connecticut Courant case, United States v. Hudson and Goodwin, went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided in 1812 that federal courts did not have jurisdiction over common law offenses such as libel unless Congress specifically passed a law criminalizing them.

ACROSS THE CONTINENT, Several African countries have laws against "sedition" In Cameroun for example, criticisms against President Paul Biya may be on point it could earn a person ﬁve years imprisonment and/or a ﬁne of 20,000 to 20 million CFA francs ($42-$42,260).