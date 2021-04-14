Liberia: NEC Certificates Senator-Elect Jeremiah Koung of Nimba County

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission has certificated Senator-elect Jeremiah Koung to officially take office after a delayed legal battle between him and Madam Edith Gongloe Weh of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP).

Senator Koung of the Movement of Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) is now replacing the seat of former Senator Thomas Grupee.

Presenting the certificate on Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Acting Chairperson, Cllr. Teplah Reeves said recent December 8, 2021 special Senetorial elections in the 15 counties were conducted fee and fairly. She however, urged all Liberians to abide by the rule of law to address their grievances. Cllr. Teplah also assured all Liberians that the commission will conduct election free and fairly throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Receiving the certificate, Senator Jeremiah Koung vows to work with the House of senate to ensure the reforms of laws that placed NEC in an unfavorable condition to trial cases effectively, especially cases without merit.

Senator Koung called on all Nimbaians to see him as a senator for the entire county and not just a segment of the county.

He said Nimba should remain united for the development of the county.

He, however, extended olive branch to those that never voted him for the betterment of the county and extended warm facilitation to Senator Prince Y Johnson and Rep. Gunpue L. Kargon of District # 4 Nimba County.