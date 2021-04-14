Liberia: NEC Certificates Senator-Elect Jeremiah Koung of Nimba County

14 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission has certificated Senator-elect Jeremiah Koung to officially take office after a delayed legal battle between him and Madam Edith Gongloe Weh of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP).

Senator Koung of the Movement of Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) is now replacing the seat of former Senator Thomas Grupee.

Presenting the certificate on Tuesday April 13, 2021, the Acting Chairperson, Cllr. Teplah Reeves said recent December 8, 2021 special Senetorial elections in the 15 counties were conducted fee and fairly. She however, urged all Liberians to abide by the rule of law to address their grievances. Cllr. Teplah also assured all Liberians that the commission will conduct election free and fairly throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Receiving the certificate, Senator Jeremiah Koung vows to work with the House of senate to ensure the reforms of laws that placed NEC in an unfavorable condition to trial cases effectively, especially cases without merit.

Senator Koung called on all Nimbaians to see him as a senator for the entire county and not just a segment of the county.

He said Nimba should remain united for the development of the county.

He, however, extended olive branch to those that never voted him for the betterment of the county and extended warm facilitation to Senator Prince Y Johnson and Rep. Gunpue L. Kargon of District # 4 Nimba County.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.