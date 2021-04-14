Liberia: Governance Commission, ID Registry Want Govt Build a Synchronize National ID System in Support of Digital Economy

14 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Monrovia — The Governance Commission (GC), in collaboration with the National Identification Registry (NIR), over the weekend concluded a daylong forum, urging government ministries and agencies to collaborate efforts to build a synchronize national ID database in support of the National Biometric Identification Systems (NBIS).

The forum calls for a genuine policy framework to build a synchronized NBIS, which will enhance Liberia's national ID records system that proves valuable to cutting down cost associated to voters' registration in the electoral processes and multi-year censuses.

The forum brought together digital technicians from government and private sectors institutions with each presenter presenting on opportunities the process will bring if achieved.

Technicians, in their presentations threw spotlights and sharpened participants' knowledge on the numerous challenges facing citizens on service delivery, problems on double dipping on payrolls, illegal migration, and other frauds resulting from impersonation and identity theft that continue to undermine the efforts of government in strengthening public and private institutions in the absences of a synchronize national ID database.

The framework when put together will transform Liberia's Biometric ID System to interact with government's institutions, private sectors and improve the different numbering system apply to citizens and residents and save cost on electoral expenditure, reduce the burden on government and improve the emerging digital interactions in the country.

According to the ID4Africa executive chairman, Dr. Joseph Atick who gave a keynote speech via zoom, said the pathway to improve the national identification system is based on four main functions which consists of a strategy to bring in the other governmental agencies and recognize stakeholders in the spirit of true partnership.

Dr. Atick said that the ecosystem can emerge in Liberia if stakeholders representing the sectors of government can harmonize with the NIR and standardized the practice which will support the identification needs.

He, however, cautioned the government to exhibit transparency that should allow the people to gain trust in the process.

"The NIR maybe the custodian of national identification card but they cannot do it by itself. It is sector like Telecom, banks, social services, health, immigration and education must have point of contact with the population and clear proposition for the masses," Dr. Atick said.

"Experience shows that trust required not only transparency purpose but also commitment to respect people privacy and data."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Defiant Villagers Battle to Stop Chinese Coal Project in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Finally, DR Congo's President Now in Full Control of Government

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.