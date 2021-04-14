Liberia: 'Liberia Must Host Nations Cup' - Says President Weah

Monrovia — The Chief Patron of Sports of Liberia George Weah has recommended that the country host the African Cup Nations.

According to the Liberian leader, it is time for the country to host Africa's biggest football event because Liberia produced the only African to have won the World Best Player of the year.

Speaking on Tuesday at the official commissioning ceremony of the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex practice pitch a project funded by the Federation of International Football Associations, FIFA, President Weah said it is a shame for the oldest independent nation in Africa not to host the tournament.

The Lone Star of Liberia have participated in two Nations Cup in South Africa 1996 and Mali 2002.

Weah who played in the country' two appearances in the Nations Cup said if the country must host the Nations Cup, there is a need to have more stadiums in the country.

The Chief Patron of Sports said his vision is to fix all of the sporting facilities in the country so one day Liberia can host the Cup of Nations.

President Weah: "Everywhere they're hosting African Cup, the only reason we can't host it they will tell you we don't have so many fields, we don't have the facilities but I can assure you, we will continue to advocate and make sure the facilities are built in our country so that Liberia can host the African Cup one day so our flag can shine too.

"I think it's injustice to the game after a country that produced Ballon d'Or cannot host African games because they don't have facilities is a shame."

"Liberia we should be ashamed of ourselves and we should fight for Liberia to host that tournament" President Weah said.

He disclosed that he will lobby with the President of FIFA so that the nations cup can be hosted in Liberia because he believes in the vision of FIFA president.

The former AC Milan Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City striker said recently he has asked the president of FIFA to build a stadium in Liberia before the end of his time as president of Liberia.

President Weah asserted that in the soonest possible time he will engage his colleagues African

leaders to vote Liberia in hosting the African cup of Nations.

The next nations will be hosted in Cameroon while the Ivory Coast and Guinea will host the next editions.

For Liberia to host such international tournaments they will need to take in consideration venues, Security and accommodation something that still needs to be worked on.

Currently the country can only boost two International stadiums the Samuel K Doe Sports Complex and the Antoinette Tubman Stadium that have not met the standards of FIFA hundred percent.

Meanwhile, if work on and prepare early Liberia could host the nations cup.