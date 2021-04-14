South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Muslim Community a Blessed Ramadan

13 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On behalf of all South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa's Muslim community a blessed Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a period during which Muslims around the world engage intensively in prayerful devotion, fasting, other forms of abstention and acts of charity.

President Ramaphosa said: "I wish all Muslims well for this Holy Month during which all sectors of our diverse society are enriched by and benefit from the values and social good associated with Ramadan.

"The social solidarity and fraternity that characterises Ramadan is especially important and welcome In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The President sincerely appreciates the steps taken by Muslim religious leaders and congregations to adhere to the COVID-19 health regulations and, through this, secure the safety of communities.

