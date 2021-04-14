Gambia: Pura Hosts Malian Energy Regulator to Discuss Bilateral Relations

6 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority of The Gambia (PURA) yesterday hosted the Malian Energy Regulator (ONAP) delegation to discuss and explore bilateral relation on export of petroleum among other initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of PURA director general, Solo Sima, the director of Consumer Affairs explained that PURA was pleased to be hosting the Malian delegation and ONAP.

Mr. Sima stated that since the commencement of assurance of petroleum re-export licences in 2017, the authority saw significant growth within this segment of the value chain with more than 15 re-export licences issued.

"The main country of destination has been Mali with the consideration volumes enhancing trade significantly between the two countries. This can be easily explained through the close fraternal relations that The Gambia shares with Mali dating back centuries."

He continued that the visit would not allow them to further strengthen their partnership at an institutional level but will as well help share their experiences as regulators and industry actors. He added that will harmonise their efforts and standards that one country that will be targeting issues of non-technical barriers to trade that may exist.

"During the week, we will be looking into issues of joint recognition of vehicle inspection certificates, as a point discussion and sharing of market information."

Essa Kondo, the chief of the delegation from Mali thanked their Gambian counterparts for the worm welcomed, saying he believes that after the meeting lot of things would be fixed.

"Our trucks always have some problems in crossing the borders and we believe by paving the way out, the problems are to be solved. We will make so that the meeting will be a win win game and our people will have access to The Gambia without difficulties."

