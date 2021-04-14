Ghana: PNC Denies Misappropriation of Party Funds

The People's National Convention (PNC) has denied allegations of misappropriation of party funds during the 2020 elections campaign levelled against the party leadership by its General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Wilson.

The allegations, according to the National Communications Secretary of the party, Mr AwuduIshaq, were false, misleading and intended to equalise the leadership's demand for accountability regarding some financial malfeasance linked to the General Secretary.

In a statement issuedin Accra yesterday, he said,"The PNC has taken note of some unfortunate news report carried by both mainstream and social media accusing the leadership of the party of misappropriating party funds realised during the last elections campaign in 2020.

"It is worth noting that the party, at its last National Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Accra, caused the National Treasurer of the party to render an account of how funds realised for the purposes of funding the party were applied, especially during the electioneering."

He added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) members, including the General Secretary, had the opportunity to interrogate the accounts rendered by the National Treasurer, which was deemed largely satisfactory by the NEC.

"It is, therefore, surprising and shocking that the same General Secretary who wrote the minutes for that meeting will run to the media seeking to impugn the image and integrity of Mr David Apasara, who, since his assumption of the leadership of the party, has run an open and transparent leadership never witnessed in the history of the PNC.

"The party, by this statement, seeks to set the records straight and to assure the rank and file of the party that appropriate steps will be taken to resolve this needless media war between the leader and the General Secretary in the supreme interest of the party, "he said.

He assured the public that the party would disclose the breakdown of the revenue and expenditure in order to put the party on a sound footing devoid of wrangling and accusations.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional branch of the PNC has called for a ceasefire between the party's General Secretary, Janet Nabla, and the 2020 presidential candidate, David Apasara.

The Ashanti Regional Branch,in statement,said the current situation would not help the image of the party, hence the call for calm.

There has been a standoff in the PNC following accusations and counter-accusation over the misappropriation of some GH¢1.7 million of party funds.

The Regional Secretary, Sule Seidu, said Mrs Nabla and Mr Apasara should use the party's structures to resolve the matter.

"For some time now, we have only been in the news over one allegation or another and as regional executives, we have found that to be affecting the party negatively.

"We are looking up to the leadership and respecting the structures of the party whenever they have differences," the statement signed by Mr Seidu said.