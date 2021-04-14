Egypt: Sisi Calls for Ensuring Success of Irrigation System Mechanisms

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed officials to ensure the success of the mechanisms of modernizingirrigation systems across the republic to promote the efficiency of water management.

The President's remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday13/4/2021 attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli in the presence of governorof theCentral Bank of Egypt Tarek Amer, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Ati,Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi and head of the Arab Organization for Industrialization Abdel Meiem Al Terras.

Presidential spokesperson Bassam Rady said the president ordered the continuation of efforts aiming at maintaining water canals and lining them and raising the awareness of farmers and rural families about the benefits of the modern irrigation systems.

The president was briefed on the efforts of establishing smart irrigation systems to improve the crops production and rationalize irrigation water.