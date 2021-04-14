Africa: President El-Sisi Participates in Virtual Leaders' Dialogue On the Africa Covid-Climate Emergency

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated today via video conference in the high-level meeting organized by the African Development Bank (AFDB) in cooperation with the Global Center on Adaptation under the title "Leaders' Dialogue on the Africa Covid-Climate Emergency".

President of the French Republic Mr. Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Ms. Angela Merkel, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations participated in this meeting.

The meeting also brings together African Heads of States and Governments, heads of international organizations and senior officials concerned with climate change issues at the international level.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the high-level meeting aimed to identify opportunities and challenges to support the African continent in implementing the climate change agenda, especially in light of the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting also sought to identify the continent's needs, in this regard, from the international community, including promoting funding as well as regional and international partnerships. This would be done in light of the increasing negative repercussions of climate change on developing countries, taking into account the important role Egypt plays in the climate change negotiations within the framework of the United Nations and its regional role and leading policies in this regard.

During the dialogue, the President emphasized that climate change is one of the existential challenges; Africa sustained enormous losses due to the extreme climatic events resulting from this phenomenon, especially with regard to water scarcity in some of its countries, including Egypt. This deepening crisis threatens the future of the African peoples and affects their security and safety.

In this context, the President also stressed the importance of strengthening the funding provided by developed countries to developing ones in favor of adaptation and building capacities to deal with the negative effects of climate change.

His Excellency also affirmed Egypt's strong and extended commitment to climate change adaptation efforts, whether nationally through developing an integrated national strategy on climate change, where adaptation is a major focus or regionally, or regionally through the Africa Adaptation Initiative Egypt launched in 2015.

This is in addition to the efforts made internationally; Egypt and the United Kingdom are co-chairing the Climate Alliance Working Group on Adaptation, a key pillar in strengthening global adaptation efforts.

The President also affirmed that Egypt made an official offer to host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. His Excellency stressed that Egypt seeks to make it a milestone on the road to pushing adaptation issues, within the framework of Egypt's relentless efforts to promote the interests of the African continent at all levels.

It was agreed, during the dialogue, to continue and strengthen consultations to help African countries address the negative impacts of climate change, especially in light of the negative repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on development efforts in the continent.

