Egypt: Upon Sisi's Directives, Egypt Sends Medical Aid to Libya

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has ordered providing all kinds of support to the Libya brethren.

Upon the president directives, two military aircraft took off from a military base east of Cairo heading for the Libyan airport of Sabha with tons of medical aid aboard.

The aid has been provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population to the Libyan people to alleviate their burdens.

The Health and Population Ministry said on Tuesday 13/4/2021 that 823 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since theoutbreak in the country began to 212,130.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 39 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,526.

As many as 432 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases

to 160,431 so far, the spokeSpokesperson said.

MENA